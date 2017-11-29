أسعار العملات
أسعار الدولار بالبنوك
سعر الشراء سعر البيع البنك
17.84 17.97 البنك المركزى المصرى
17.79 17.89 بنك مصر
17.86 17.96 بنك الإسكندرية
17.88 17.78 البنك الأهلي المصري
17.96 17.86 بنك القاهرة
17.96 17.86 البنك التجاري الدولي CIB
17.95 17.85 البنك العربي الأفريقي
أسعار الذهب
متوسط أسعار الذهب بالعملة المصرية
السعر بالجنيه المصري الوحدة
592.00 عيار 21
507.00 عيار 18
677.00 عيار 24
4736.00 الجنيه الذهب
اسعار السلع
اسعار السلع الاساسية بالجنيه المصرى
السعر بالجنيه المصري السلعة
9.00 الارز
16.00 الزيت
10.00 السكر
8.00 المكرونة
7.00 الدقيق
3.50 الشاي 40 جم
80.00 المسلى الطبيعي
40.00 المسلى الصناعي
35.00 الفراخ البلدي
28.00 الفراخ البيضاء
45.00 ديك رومي
45.00 بط
30.00 سمك بلطي
50.00 سمك بوري
60.00 سمك مكرونة
150.00 جمبري
80.00 كابوريا
140.00 لحم بتلو
120.00 لحم كندوز
130.00 لحم ضاني

ثقافة وفنون

العروض الأخيرة لمهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي.. غدا

شعار مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي
رحاب صبحي:

تقدم بوابة المال العروض الأخيرة لمهرجان القاهرة السينمائي في دورته التاسعة والثلاثين.


3:00 م

12:00 م

دار العرض

Festival of Festivals

 مهرجان المهرجانات

Marija

ماريا

by:  Michael Koch

Germany / Switzerland 

 2016   - 86 min

+16

International Panorama   

  بانوراما دولية

Festival of Festivals 

 مهرجان المهرجانات

The Poisoning Angel

الملاك السام

France

 2017  -  100 min

+18   

مسرح الهناجر

International Panorama   

  بانوراما دولية  

Mr. Stein Goes Online

ساحة أمريكا

by:  Stéphane Robelin

France / Belgium / Germany 

  2017  -  87 min

+16

مركز الإبداع Creativity Center

Festival of Festivals

مهرجان المهرجانات

Seven Days

سبعة أيام

by: Susanna HYPERLINK "http://www.imdb.com/name/nm1339604?ref_=tt_ov_dr"Nicchiarelli

Italy / Belgium

2016   - 86 min

لحاملى البطاقات   Badges only  

أوديون (1)

International Panorama

بانوراما دولية

Welcome To Gondwana

مرحباً بكم فى جوندوانا

by: Mamane

France

2016  -  92 min

+16

سينما أوديون 2  Odeon Cinema 2

Festival of Festivals 

 مهرجان المهرجانات

Goliath

جولياث

by: Dominik HYPERLINK "http://www.imdb.com/name/nm4195247?ref_=tt_ov_dr"Locher

Switzerland

  2017 - 85 min

لحاملى البطاقات   Badges only  

سينما أوديون 3  Odeon Cinema 3
