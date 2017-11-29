العروض الأخيرة لمهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي.. غدا

3:00 م
12:00 م
دار العرض
Festival of Festivals
مهرجان المهرجانات
Marija
ماريا
by: Michael Koch
Germany / Switzerland
2016 - 86 min
+16
International Panorama
بانوراما دولية
Festival of Festivals
The Poisoning Angel
الملاك السام
by: 2100%210210210210%20%A0%22%A0%22ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "StéphanieHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "PilloncaHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "" HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%20%A0%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "StéphanieHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "PilloncaHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" ""StéphanieHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%20%A0%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "StéphanieHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "PilloncaHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "" HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%20%A0%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "StéphanieHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "PilloncaHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" ""PilloncaHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%20%A0%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "StéphanieHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "PilloncaHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "" HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%20%A0%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "StéphanieHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" "PilloncaHYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" " HYPERLINK "ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA%22%A0HYPERLINK%20%22https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"StéphanieHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" HYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA"PilloncaHYPERLINK "https://www.google.com.eg/search?espv=2&biw=1366&bih=662&q=Phoenix+by+Christian+Petzold&spell=1&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiZnomB14jQAhUHDMAKHYgWBdsQvwUIFigA" ""
France
2017 - 100 min
+18
مسرح الهناجر
بانوراما دولية
Mr. Stein Goes Online
ساحة أمريكا
by: Stéphane Robelin
France / Belgium / Germany
2017 - 87 min
مركز الإبداع Creativity Center
مهرجان المهرجانات
Seven Days
سبعة أيام
by: Susanna HYPERLINK "http://www.imdb.com/name/nm1339604?ref_=tt_ov_dr"Nicchiarelli
Italy / Belgium
2016 - 86 min
لحاملى البطاقات Badges only
أوديون (1)
International Panorama
بانوراما دولية
Welcome To Gondwana
مرحباً بكم فى جوندوانا
by: Mamane
2016 - 92 min
+16
سينما أوديون 2 Odeon Cinema 2
Goliath
جولياث
by: Dominik HYPERLINK "http://www.imdb.com/name/nm4195247?ref_=tt_ov_dr"Locher
Switzerland
2017 - 85 min
سينما أوديون 3 Odeon Cinema 3